Watch: Kieron Pollard Smashes 6 Sixes in an Over Against Sri Lanka

West Indies captain Kieron Pollard became only the second batsman to smash six sixers in an over in a T20I as Sri Lanka’s Akila Dananjaya bore the brunt of the assault in Antigua.

Pollard hammered Dananjaya for 36 runs in the 6th over of the innings to help West Indies win the first T20I by 4 wickets on Thursday. WI needed 132 to win against Sri Lanka, who batted first.

Interestingly, Dananajaya also took a hat-trick in the same match, having dismissed Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle and Nicholas Pooran off successive deliveries in the over before he conceded 36.