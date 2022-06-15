Jonny Bairstow's Century Leads England to Incredible Win Against New Zealand

Stokes and Bairstow now had a massive task at hand to ensure that the floodgates did not open. And the pair batted assuredly for the remainder of the session, with England still 160 runs away from the target. Both Bairstow and Stokes came out all guns blazing after the Tea break. The New Zealand bowlers had no answer to the blitzkrieg that came from the bat of the duo, particularly Bairstow.

He got to a run-a-ball fifty in the first over of the final session and teed off from there. The next three overs saw five maximums coming from the bat of Bairstow as he single-handedly snatched the game that was potentially heading towards a draw. A total of 68 runs came off the first five overs and within no time, he was heading towards triple figures.

Despite Stokes suffering a blow to his knee, he hobbled around to keep Bairstow company. He was very close to breaking the record of Gilbert Jessop to become the fastest Test centurion for England but missed it by a ball, bringing up his ton in 77 balls.