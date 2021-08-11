An Evening in Paris: Lionel Messi Completes PSG Transfer

Superstar footballer Lionel Messi completed his transfer to Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday evening and has signed on for two years. Messi, 34, has the option to extend his stay by a year and is expected to earn in the region of 35 million euros in salary.

Messi, who will reunite with Neymar, will wear the number 30 jersey and will form a fearsome forward line with the Brazilian and Kylian Mbappe.

"I am impatient to start a new chapter of my career in Paris. The club and its vision are in perfect harmony with my ambitions," Messi said after completing his move.