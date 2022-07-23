Athletes Tejaswin Shankar and MV Jilna Included in India’s CWG Squad

As the name was suggested after the last date, the Organising Committee of Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games (CWG 2022) had rejected the change as it was not a like-for-like replacement.



However, on Friday, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) reportedly informed the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) that the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) has cleared Tejaswin Shankar'-s entry and he will be included in the Indian Contingent.

