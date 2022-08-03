CWG 2022: Saurav Bags Bronze, Wins India's First Singles Squash Medal at CWG

A file photo of Saurav Ghosal who won a bronze medal in men's singles at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.
(Photo: IANS)
Ace Indian squash player Saurav Ghosal won a bronze medal in men’s singles after recording an easy 11-6, 11-1, 11-4 win over England’s James Willstrop at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Wednesday.
The World No 15 looked in complete control throughout the match as he overcame his lower-ranked opponent with relative ease in the bronze medal match.
Saurav created history in Birmingham as he handed India it's first-ever squash singles medal at the Commonwealth Games.
The 35-year-old had already won a silver in the 2018 edition of the tournament alongside Dipika Pallikal in the mixed doubles event.
Ghosal had earlier on Tuesday suffered a 9-11, 4-11, 1-11 loss to World No 2 Paul Coll of New Zealand in the singles semi-final and had to face local boy Willstrop for a bronze medal match on Wednesday.
Chinappa-Sandhu Pair Reach Pre-quarters
The mixed doubles pair of veteran Joshna Chinappa and Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu progressed to the pre-quarterfinals of the Commonwealth Games.
The immensely experienced Chinappa and her partner Sandhu downed Sri Lanka's Yeheni Kuruppu and Ravindu Laksiri 8-11, 11-4, 11-3.
The Indians were a bit shaky initially and ended up conceding the first game.
However, they quickly turned things around and made a strong comeback to bag the next two games without breaking much sweat.
Sunayna Wins Women’s Singles Plate Final
Earlier in the day, Sunayna Kuruvilla defeated Fung-A-Fat of Guyana in the women's squash singles plate final.
Sunayna downed her Guyanese opponent 11-7, 13-11, 11-2 in what turned out to be a comfortable victory for the 23-year-old squash player.
(With inputs from PTI)
