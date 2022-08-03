CWG 2022: Saurav Bags Bronze, Wins India's First Singles Squash Medal at CWG

Home  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019CWG 2022: Saurav Bags Bronze, Wins India's First Singles Squash Medal at CWG

Commonwealth Games 2022: The World No 15 overcame his lower-ranked opponent 11-6, 11-1, 11-4.
Siddharth Suresh
Sports
Updated:

A file photo of Saurav Ghosal who won a bronze medal in men's singles at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. 

Ace Indian squash player Saurav Ghosal won a bronze medal in men’s singles after recording an easy 11-6, 11-1, 11-4 win over England’s James Willstrop at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Wednesday.

The World No 15 looked in complete control throughout the match as he overcame his lower-ranked opponent with relative ease in the bronze medal match.

Saurav created history in Birmingham as he handed India it's first-ever squash singles medal at the Commonwealth Games.

With this win, Saurav finally bagged his maiden Commonwealth Games medal in the men's singles category.

The 35-year-old had already won a silver in the 2018 edition of the tournament alongside Dipika Pallikal in the mixed doubles event.

Ghosal had earlier on Tuesday suffered a 9-11, 4-11, 1-11 loss to World No 2 Paul Coll of New Zealand in the singles semi-final and had to face local boy Willstrop for a bronze medal match on Wednesday.

Chinappa-Sandhu Pair Reach Pre-quarters

The mixed doubles pair of veteran Joshna Chinappa and Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu progressed to the pre-quarterfinals of the Commonwealth Games.

The immensely experienced Chinappa and her partner Sandhu downed Sri Lanka's Yeheni Kuruppu and Ravindu Laksiri 8-11, 11-4, 11-3.

The Indians were a bit shaky initially and ended up conceding the first game.

However, they quickly turned things around and made a strong comeback to bag the next two games without breaking much sweat.

Sunayna Wins Women’s Singles Plate Final

Earlier in the day, Sunayna Kuruvilla defeated Fung-A-Fat of Guyana in the women's squash singles plate final.

Sunayna downed her Guyanese opponent 11-7, 13-11, 11-2 in what turned out to be a comfortable victory for the 23-year-old squash player.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published: 03 Aug 2022,11:07 PM IST
