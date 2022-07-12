14-Year-Old Anahat Singh Named in India's Squash Squad for 2022 CWG

Anahat Singh, all of 14, was on Tuesday included in India's squash squad for the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, beginning July 28.

The Delhi-based teenager has been rewarded for her sensational run at the U-15 level. She had recently won a tournament in Germany and also won the Asian title in the U1-5 category in June.

Others who will be making their CWG debut, include Velavan Senthilkumar and Abhay Singh, who will feature in the men's doubles event.