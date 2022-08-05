Commonwealth Games 2022: Day 8 Schedule Of The Indian Contingent

Home  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Commonwealth Games 2022: Day 8 Schedule Of The Indian Contingent

Indian wrestlers will be ready to compete in Birmingham on Day 8 in order to defend their Commonwealth Games reign.
Indian wrestlers will gear up to take the mat and compete in Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games

We're now in the home leg of the 2022 Commonwealth Games. with just a few more days of action left.

On Day 8, wrestling action gets underway in Birmingham with some of India's big medal favourites in contention. In Gold Coast in 2018, India won 12 medals across all categories, including five golds. This time, a star-studded Indian team will attempt to maintain its top ranking while enhancing its overall performance.

The women's hockey team too will take the field, for their big semi-final against Australia.

Here's the full Indian schedule for Friday at the 2022 CWG:

Athletics

Women's 100m Hurdles Round 1 - Heat 2: Jyothi Yarraji - 3.06pm

Women's Long Jump qualifying round - Group A: Ancy Edapilly - 4.10pm

Men's 4x400m relay round 1: 4.19pm

Women's 200m semi-final 2: Hima Das - 12.53am on Saturday

Badminton - Starts At 3:30pm

Women's Singles Round of 16 - PV Sindhu

Women's Singles Round of 16 - Akarshi Kashyap

Men's Singles Round of 16 - Kidambi Srikanth

Women's Doubles Round of 16 - Jolly Tressa/Gayatri Gopichand

Men's Doubles Round of 16 - Chirag Shetty/Satwiksairaj Rankireddy

Table Tennis - Starts At 8:30pm

Mixed Doubles round of 16: Sathiyan Gnansekaran/Manika Batra - 2pm

Mixed Doubles round of 16: Achantha Sharath Kamal/Akula Sreeja - 2pm

Women's singles round of 16: Sreeja Akula - 3.15pm

Women's singles round of 16: Reeth Tennison - 3.15pm

Wrestling - Starts At 3pm

(Medal rounds start at 9:30pm)

Men’s 65kg - Bajrang Punia

Men’s 86kg - Deepak Punia

Men’s 125kg - Mohit Grewal

Women’s 57kg - Anshu Malik

Women’s 62kg - Sakshi Malik

Women’s 68kg - Divya Kakran

Squash - Starts At 10:30pm

Men's doubles round of 16: Velavan Senthilkumar/Abhay Singh - 5.15pm

Mixed doubles quarterfinal: Dipika Pallikal/Sourav Ghosal - 12am (Saturday)

Hockey - Starts At 12:45am (Saturday)

Women's Semi-Final - India vs Australia

