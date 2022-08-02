Commonwealth Games 2022 Medal Tally: Country-Wise Winners at CWG Birmingham

The Commonwealth Games 2022 began on 29 July 2022 with a breathtaking opening ceremony at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham, UK. Please check the latest updates on Medal Tally 2022 at CWG Birmingham at the end of this article.

As far as the Medal Tally 2022 is concerned so far, Australia is leading the charts with a total of 71 medals, including 31 Gold, 20 Silver, and 20 Bronze.

The championship involves a twelve-day sports extravaganza, including 286 sessions of sports with participants from 71 Commonwealth Nations. The viewers are extremely eager to witness the marvelous displays of sporting brilliance.