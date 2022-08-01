Commonwealth Games 2022: Day 5 Schedule Of The Indian Contingent

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 5 India Schedule
Photo: Twitter/Hockey India
Some of the biggest medal hopes of the Indian contingent will be in action on Day 5 at the Birmingham on Tuesday, August 2, 2022.
India and England's group-stage matchup promises to be a mouthwatering match in the women's hockey event while the athletics contingent finally gets to start their campaign as well.
2pm: Punam Yadav (Women’s 76kg)
6:30pm: Vikas Thakur (Men’s 96kg)
11pm: Usha Kumara (Women’s 87kg)
Men’s Long Jump Qualifying Round - M. Shreeshankar, Muhammed Anees Yahiya
AUG 3, 12:00am - Men’s High Jump Qualifying Round - Tejaswin Shankar
AUG 3, 12:50am - Women’s Discus Throw Final - Seema Punia, Navjeet Kaur Dhillon
Men's 200M Backstroke Heat 2 - Srihari Nataraj
11:43pm - Men's 200M Backstroke Final - Srihari Nataraj
Women’s Four Final – India vs South Africa
Men's Vault Final - Satyajit Mondal
Men's Parallel Bars Final - Saif Sadik Tamboli
Men's Team Gold Match - India vs TBD
Women’s Pool A - India vs England
Women Singles Plate Semi-Finals - Sunanya Kuruvilla
Men's Singles Semi Finals - Saurav Ghosal
Mixed Team Finals
Men’s 67kg - Rohit Tokas vs Kotey A
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)