CWG 2022, Day 6 Live: Cricket Team Awaits Barbados Challenge, 5 Boxers in Action

Day 5 of the Commonwealth Games 2022 saw India winning four medals - gold medals in women's fours lawn bowls and men's team table tennis, and silver medals in mixed team badminton and men's 96kg weightlifting, by Vikas Thakur.

The Indian contingent will be looking for another successful outing on Day 6, as plenty of superstar athletes will be in action.

Here's a look at the schedule for the day: