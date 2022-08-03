India at CWG, Day 5 Wrap: 2 Gold and 2 Silver Medals Added to India's Tally

A historic gold medal in lawn bowls, followed by the men's table tennis team defending it's gold medal from 2018, a silver medal by weightlifter Vikas Thakur and another from the badminton mixed team made it yet another successful day for India at the 2022 Commonwealth Games on Tuesday.



The two golds and two silvers on the day took India's tally at Birmingham to 13 medals -- five gold, five silver and three bronze medals to move up to sixth in the medals table.

Here's a wrap of some of the big results on Day 5: