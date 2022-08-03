India at CWG, Day 5 Wrap: 2 Gold and 2 Silver Medals Added to India's Tally
CWG 2022: India added four more medals to their tally.
A historic gold medal in lawn bowls, followed by the men's table tennis team defending it's gold medal from 2018, a silver medal by weightlifter Vikas Thakur and another from the badminton mixed team made it yet another successful day for India at the 2022 Commonwealth Games on Tuesday.
The two golds and two silvers on the day took India's tally at Birmingham to 13 medals -- five gold, five silver and three bronze medals to move up to sixth in the medals table.
Here's a wrap of some of the big results on Day 5:
Badminton: Mixed Team Lose Gold Medal Match
Only PV Sindhu won her match in the badminton mixed team final against Malaysia as India lost the fixture 3-1 and will now take home the silver medal.
The fixture started with the men's doubles event and Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty could not get the better of Olympic bronze medallists Teng Fong Aaron Chia and Wooi Yik Soh as Malaysia took a 1-0 lead with a 21-18, 21-15 win. Sindhu then won her match 22-20, 21-17 before Kidambi Srikanth was defeated 21-19, 6-21, 21-16 by the 42-ranked Tze Yong Ng.
The world number 11 duo of Thinaah Muralitharan and Koong Le Pearly Tan then closed the victory for Malaysia with a 21-18, 21-17 win over was lower-ranked Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly.
Table Tennis: India Retain Men's Team Gold
Harmeet Desai raised his game in the decisive singles as the Indian men's table tennis team retained its Commonwealth Games gold medal after a close fight against Singapore.
World no. 121 Harmeet outsmarted 133rd-ranked Zhe Yu Clarence Chew 11-8, 11-5, 11-6 in the third singles to ensure India's third gold men's team medal in CWG history.
The gold was India's seventh since the sport's inception in Manchester 2002 India were expected to beat Singapore but Clarence accounted for veteran Sharath Kamal in the first singles to level the match at 1-1. Harmeet and Sathiyan had little difficulty in getting past Yong Izaak Que and Ye En Koen Pang in the opening doubles. Sathiyan had given India a 2-1 lead with a 12-10, 7-11, 11-7, 11-4 victory over lower-ranked Pang.
Lawn Bowls: Historic Gold for Women's Fours Team
The Indian quartet of Lovely Choubey (lead), Pinki (second), Nayanmoni Saikia (third) and Rupa Rani Tirkey (slip) beat South Africa 17-10 in the women's fours final to win the sport's first-ever medal at the Commonwealth Games.
The Indian team led 8-2 at one stage but the South African team comprising Thabelo Muvhango (lead), Bridget Calitz (second), Esme Kruger (third) and Johanna Snyman (skip) made it 8-8 to spice up the contest. The Indians though kept their nerves to pull away in the last three rounds.
Weightlifting: Silver for Vikas Thakur
Indian heavyweight lifter Vikas Thakur added yet another Commonwealth Games medal to his kitty, winning a silver in the men's 96kg. Thakur lifted a total of 346kg (155kg+191kg) to finish second and claim his third CWG medal across three editions.
It was Thakur's second silver, having finished second in the 2014 Glasgow edition as well. In Gold Coast, he had returned with a bronze.
Punam Yadav though finished last in the women's 76kg category after failing in all her three clean and jerk attempts. The reigning CWG champion in the 69kg category, Punam in the silver medal winning position after snatch where she lifted 98kg in her third attempt. However, she could not clear 116kg in all her three attempts of clean and jerk and finished last.
Athletics: Sreeshankar, Yahiya, Manpreet in Final
National record holder Murali Sreeshankar topped the men's long jump qualification round to storm into the finals along with Muhammed Anees Yahiya, who qualified as eighth best.
Shot putter Manpreet Kaur also made it to the final as one of the nine athletes who could not breach the automatic qualification mark of 18m but one among the best 12 performers.
However, top Indian sprinter Dutee Chand crashed out of the CWG after finishing 27th overall in the preliminary heat races. The national record holder (11.17s) clocked a disappointing 11.55 seconds to finish fourth in heat number 5.
Discus throwers Seema Punia and Navjeet Kaur Dhillon finished fifth and eight respectively in the final with below-par performances.
39-year-old Punia produced a best throw of 55.92m which she came up in her second attempt but that was not enough for a podium finish. She has a season's best of 57.09m and personal best of 64.84m which she had produced way back in 2004.
Dhillon, who has a season's best of 58.03m, could only come up with 53.51m in her sixth and final attempt to end her campaign on a disappointment.
Swimming: Nataraj Misses Cut For Final
Ace Indian swimmer Srihari Nataraj bettered the best Indian time en route a third place finish in heat 2 but could not qualify for the final of the men's 200m backstroke event. Nataraj clocked 2:00.84s to be the first reserve in the event. His previous best was 2:01.70s, which had come during the FINA World junior swimming championships in 2019.
Advait Page and Kushagra Rawat though qualified for the final of the men's 1500m freestyle after finishing fourth in their respective heats.
Boxing: Rohit Tokas Advances to Quarterfinals
Rohit Tokas (67kg) advanced to the quarterfinals of the men's welterweight category. The 29-year-old Delhi boxer notched a 5-0 win over Alfred Kotey of Ghana.
Tokas is now just one win away from ensuring a medal.
Hockey: Women's Team Beaten 3-1 by England
The Indian women's hockey team could not impress in its first real test of the Commonwealth Games, going down 1-3 to England in a Pool A match.
England found an early goal after Giselle Ansley (3rd minute) got a deflection off a penalty corner into the Indian goal. Tess Howard made it 2-0 in the third quarter (40th), before Hannah Martin scored the team's third in the fourth and final quarter (53rd).
With few seconds to go for the final hooter, India scored a consolation goal through Vandana Katariya (60th), via a deflection off a penalty corner.
Squash: Saurav Ghosal Loses Semi, to Fight For Bronze
Saurav Ghosal will fight for the bronze medal after being outclassed 9-11, 4-11, 1-11 by New Zealand's Paul Coll in the men's singles semifinal.
Ghosal, ranked 15th in the world, will play the loser of the second semifinal between James Willstrop of England and Wales' Joel Makin in the bronze play-off on Wednesday.
