Commonwealth Games T20: When and Where to Watch India vs Pakistan Women T20?

When will the T20 match between India and Pakistan be played?

The T20 match between India and Pakistan will be played today, on 31 July, Sunday.

Where will the T20 match between India and Pakistan match be played?

The match between the two teams will be played at the Edgbaston Ground in Birmingham.

What time will the match start?

The toss will be held at 3 pm Indian time, while the first ball will be bowled at 3:30 pm.

On which TV channel will the match be broadcast?

The broadcast rights of the Commonwealth Games are with Sony Sports Network, so the match between India and Pakistan can be watched on Sony Ten or Sony Six.

Where can you watch India vs Pakistan T20 online?

The match can be streamed live on the Sony Liv app.