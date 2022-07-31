Commonwealth Games T20: When and Where to Watch India vs Pakistan Women T20?

India vs Pakistan Women’s T20 online and on TV.
Team India kickstarted their campaign at the Commonwealth Games 2022 with a defeat to Australia. The team, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, will next meet arch-rivals Pakistan in their fixture at the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Sunday.
The traditional rivals will take on each other in the CWG 2022 at Edgbaston in Birmingham. Cricket made its debut at the CWG in 1998. For the first time, women's cricket has been featured in the showpiece event hosted by Birmingham. In the first-ever women's T20 match at the CWG, India suffered a three-wicket defeat at the hands of Australia.
Both India and Pakistan will aim to secure their first win of the competition as Pakistan also suffered a 15-run defeat against Barbados on Friday.
When will the T20 match between India and Pakistan be played?
The T20 match between India and Pakistan will be played today, on 31 July, Sunday.
Where will the T20 match between India and Pakistan match be played?
The match between the two teams will be played at the Edgbaston Ground in Birmingham.
What time will the match start?
The toss will be held at 3 pm Indian time, while the first ball will be bowled at 3:30 pm.
On which TV channel will the match be broadcast?
The broadcast rights of the Commonwealth Games are with Sony Sports Network, so the match between India and Pakistan can be watched on Sony Ten or Sony Six.
Where can you watch India vs Pakistan T20 online?
The match can be streamed live on the Sony Liv app.
