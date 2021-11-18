Coach Thomas Dennerby Names 23 Players For India Women's Tour Of Brazil

"In the second game, Chile is another extremely technical side, but with all the hard work we have been doing, we have also raised our levels. The game against Venezuela will also be a particularly tough one for us," the coach was quoted as saying by the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

The Indian women's team, ranked 57 on the FIFA World Rankings, will face off against World No. 7 Brazil on November 25, Chile (World No. 37) on November 28, and Venezuela (World No. 56) on December 1. The Confederação Brasileira de Desportos (CBF) has already named the full squad for Brazil, which also contains legends of the game like Marta da Silva and Formiga Mota.



Dennerby believes that both the veteran Brazilians are brilliant role models for footballers worldwide and that the Indian players are looking forward to playing against them.