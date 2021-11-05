Yorkshire Racism Row: Michael Vaughan Denies Allegations; Club Chairman Resigns

The Yorkshire County Cricket Club chairman Roger Hutton has resigned in the fallout from former player Azeem Rafiq’s racism allegations against the club, noting that the club’s culture had been stubborn.

“Today I announce my resignation as chairman of Yorkshire County Cricket Club, with immediate effect,” Hutton said Friday.

“There has been a constant unwillingness from the executive members of the board and senior management at the club to apologize, and to accept that there was racism, and to look forward. For much of my time at the club, I experienced a culture that refuses to accept change or challenge.”

Hutton had joined the Yorkshire board in 2020, almost two years after Rafiq ended his second stint at Headingley, and says he has never met the player.