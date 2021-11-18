Perfect Gift From Boult On My Wife's Birthday, Suryakumar Yadav On Dropped Catch

Outstanding knocks from Rohit Sharma (48), Yadav (62), and a timely boundary by Rishabh Pant (17*) helped India register a five-wicket win over New Zealand in a thrilling T20 encounter. Suryakumar Yadav who came in at number three joined forces with his skipper to add another 59 runs for the second wicket. Both Suryakumar and Rohit looked in great touch and it seemed that they would finish the game for India but that didn't happen.



Rohit was dismissed by his Mumbai Indians teammate Boult in the 14th over while Yadav, who went on to hit his third T20I fifty, got out at a time when India were cruising at 144 for 3 in the 17th over. His dismissal gave New Zealand a glimmer of hope and they managed to bring the equation between runs required and balls left to within touching distance. Things got too close for comfort in the final three overs with 21 runs needed off 18 balls for India as Shreyas Iyer and debutant Venkatesh Iyer got out for 5 and 4, respectively. But, Rishabh Pant (17 not out off 17 balls) held his nerve and managed to get the team over the line, with two balls to spare.