Sky Is Not The Limit, It Should Be A Benchmark: Suryakumar Yadav

India’s brilliant performance against New Zealand saw them defeat the visitors by 5 wickets in Jaipur, taking a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Suryakumar Yadav played a key role with the bat while R Ashwin was among the pick of the bowlers for the hosts.

After the game, R Ashwin and Suryakumar Yadav were in conversation with the latter talking about his match-winning knock.

Suryakumar (62) and Rohit (48) chased down 165 to win their first T20I of the three-match series against New Zealand.

