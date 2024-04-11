Candidates Tournament 2024, Round 6: Pragg & Vidit Win, Gukesh Remains on Top

Gukesh, meanwhile, could not become the first Indian to win three games, although he extended his unbeaten streak with a draw against Hikaru Nakamura, in a game where neither player seemed interested in taking risks.

In the women’s section, the experienced Koneru Humpy did not have many answers against the 2022 Candidates Tournament winner, Lei Tingjie. In a match of the King’s Indian Classical, Humpy had to concede defeat after 48 moves.

For Praggnanandhaa’s sister Vaishali, it was a day of miscalculations and errors in judgment as she could not offer much resilience against the runner-up of the 2018 Women’s World Championship, Kateryna Lagno.

Elsewhere, both Ian Nepomniachtchi and Fabiano Caruana were successful in extending their unbeaten streaks, as whilst crossing each other’s paths, they played out a draw.

In the women’s section, Tan Zhongyi extended her stay at the top of the standings with a win over Anna Muzychuk, albeit she is being chased down by Aleksandra Goryachkina, who got her second win of the tournament by beating Nurgyul Salimova.