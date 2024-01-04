Explained: Chess Crusade Hits India, Fab Five Qualify for Candidates Tournament

The reaction to chess prodigy Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa’s defeat at the Chess World Cup final in August, against Magnus Carlsen, was not in synchronisation with the usual trait of the nation. For, more than dissension, there was celebration.

Not only had Praggnanandhaa become the youngest-ever World Cup finalist, but he had also qualified for the prestigious Candidates Tournament, being the second Indian to do so, after Viswanathan Anand.