Candidates Tournament: New Era Awaits Indian Chess as Young Stars Take the Lead

The number is significant because, since the tournament’s inception in 1950, only one Indian ever has had the distinction of being called a Candidates participant.

The tournament is significant because the winner earns the opportunity to compete against the defending world champion, currently China's Ding Liren, for the paramount crown.

Prior to turning our attention to the 64 squares, The Quint spoke with four Indian chess players – Grandmasters (GMs) Dibyendu Barua, Pravin Thipsay, Abhijeet Gupta and International Master (IM) V Saravanan – about the enormity of the occasion, realistic prospects of victory and the nascent burgeoning growth of chess in India.