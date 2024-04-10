Candidates Tournament 2024, Round 5: D Gukesh Goes Atop by Beating Nijat Abasov

Round 5 of the 2024 Candidates Tournament was bittersweet for the Indian contingent, where none of the five competitors suffered a defeat, and D Gukesh managed to emerge victorious against Nijat Abasov, albeit a couple of plausible wins ended up being draws.

Gukesh, the youngest participant of this edition’s Candidates Tournament, and the second-youngest of all time after Bobby Fischer, faced the lowest-seeded player in the open section – Azerbaijan’s Nijat Abasov.