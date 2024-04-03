Olympic-Bound Boxers to Head to Turkey as MOC Accepts Foreign Training Proposals

Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) during their 129th meeting approved proposals of Paris Olympics bound boxers to train in Turkey, with just few months left for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

MYAS, under Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) funding will provide financial assistance to Indian boxers Nikhat Zareen, Preeti Pawar, Parveen Hooda and Lovlina Borgohain, along with two coaches and a Physio for special foreign training camp in Turkey.

Besides the boxers, MOC also approved foreign training camps for five TOPS wrestlers who are preparing for the upcoming Paris Olympic Qualifiers and Asian Championships.