Olympic-Bound Boxers to Head to Turkey as MOC Accepts Foreign Training Proposals

Image: BFI
Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) during their 129th meeting approved proposals of Paris Olympics bound boxers to train in Turkey, with just few months left for the 2024 Paris Olympics.
MYAS, under Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) funding will provide financial assistance to Indian boxers Nikhat Zareen, Preeti Pawar, Parveen Hooda and Lovlina Borgohain, along with two coaches and a Physio for special foreign training camp in Turkey.
Besides the boxers, MOC also approved foreign training camps for five TOPS wrestlers who are preparing for the upcoming Paris Olympic Qualifiers and Asian Championships.
Wrestlers Sujeet (65kg), Deepak Punia (86kg) and Naveen (74kg) will head to Russia along with their respected sparring partners, coach (for Ravi) and Physiotherapists to train ahead of the Asian Olympic Qualification Tournament in April.
Meanwhile Indian shooter Bhowneesh Mendiratta will head to Italy to train with personal coach Daniele Di Spigno for the preparation of ISSF World Cup, Baku.
Ministry, under its Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) funding will cover their airfare, accommodation and food costs, visa cost, coaching fee (for Bhowneesh) among other expenditures.
Indian Paddler Manika Batra meanwhile will get financial assistance for participation in WTT Feeder Varazdin in Croatia along with financial assistance for her coach Aman Balgu for participation in World Mixed Doubles Olympic Qualification Event in Havirov, Czech Republic.
MOC under TOPS will cover their airfare, along with hospitality expenditure (Accommodation, Food, Entry Fees, Local Transport) for her coach during the Olympic Qualification event and hospitality expenditure (Accommodation, Food, Entry Fees, Local Transport), Visa Fee, medical insurance and OPA for her practice partner Kiryl Barabanov during the n WTT Feeder Varazdin event.
During the meeting MOC also inducted three shooters and one Para-Badminton player to TOPS Core group for this Olympic Cycle. Four athletes inducted in TOPS are, India Para- shuttler Palak Kohli, skeet shooters Anantjeet Singh Naruka and Raiza Dhillon and Trap shooter Rajeshwari Kumari.
