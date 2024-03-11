Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Wrestling Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Bajrang Punia Defeated in Wrestling Trials, To Miss Paris Olympics Qualifiers

Bajrang Punia Defeated in Wrestling Trials, To Miss Paris Olympics Qualifiers

Wrestling Trials: Bajrang Punia was defeated by Rohit Kumar, while Haryana's Udit defeated Ravi Dahiya.
IANS
Wrestling
Published:

Bajrang Punia and Ravi Dahiya were defeated in the wrestling trials conducted by the ad-hoc committee. 

|

(Photo: PTI)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Bajrang Punia and Ravi Dahiya were defeated in the wrestling trials conducted by the ad-hoc committee.&nbsp;</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

Tokyo Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia and Ravi Dahiya will not be there in the 2024 Paris Olympics to improve on their performance, as both of them suffered huge setbacks in the trials being conducted by the ad-hoc committee that is currently looking after Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) to select the Indian squad for the Olympic Qualifiers, on Sunday (10 March).

Bajrang, who won a bronze medal in Tokyo, went down to Rohit Kumar in the men's freestyle 65kg bout in the trials being held at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) centre.
Also ReadWomen's Day Special: India’s Talismanic Stars Gear Up For Paris Olympics Glory
Also ReadVinesh Phogat Wins Senior Nationals Gold on Return To Wrestling After 15 Months
Also Read2024 Olympics: India Placed in Pool B of Men’s Hockey, To Begin Campaign vs NZ

Ravi Dahiya, who won a silver medal in the Tokyo Olympics, lost 8-10 to Udit from Haryana in the 57kg. Wrestlers winning the trials will be selected in the squad for the Paris Olympic Qualifiers. Vinesh Phogat will be in action later today (11 March).

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT