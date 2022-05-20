'Just the 1st of Many To Follow': PM Modi, Anurag Thakur on Nikhat Zareen's Gold

After Indian pugilist Nikhat Zareen bagged a gold medal in the Women's World Boxing Championships in Istanbul on Thursday, 19 May, several political bigwigs, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur took to Twitter to congratulate her.

Zareen beat Jutamas Jitpong of Thailand 5-0 in the 52 kg final, thus joining six-time champion MC Mary Kom, Sarita Devi, Jenny RL, and Lekha C to become the fifth Indian woman boxer to win the world title. Zareen's medal was also India's first gold since boxing great Mary Kom last won it in 2018.