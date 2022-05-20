Rani Rampal, Vijender Singh Lead Congratulatory Messages for Nikhat Zareen

After that, Nikhat assured India of a medal by dominating England’s Charley-Sian Taylor Davison and winning 5-0, and then went on to win against Brazil’s Caroline De Almeida by a 5-0 scoreline as well.

Nikhat’s medal sees her joining six-time champion MC Mary Kom, Sarita Devi, Jenny RL, and Lekha C to become the fifth Indian woman boxer to win the world title. Zareen's medal was also India's first gold since boxing great Mary Kom last won it in 2018.

Here’s how social media reacted on the historic win.