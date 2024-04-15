Thomas & Uber Cup: India’s Men’s Team To Begin Title Defence Against Thailand

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Badminton Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Thomas & Uber Cup: India’s Men’s Team To Begin Title Defence Against Thailand

Thomas & Uber Cup 2024: India's men's team will men face Thailand in their first match on 27 April.
Badminton
Published:

Thomas & Uber Cup: India’s men's team will face Thailand in their first match

Image: PTI

The Indian men's badminton team will begin its title defence against Thailand while the women's team kickstarts its campaign against Canada on the opening day of the Thomas & Uber Cup Finals, which will be held in Chengdu, China, from 27 April.

Led by a stellar lineup including world number 1 doubles pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, along with stalwarts like HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen, and Kidambi Srikanth, the Indian men's team will be poised to defend recreate their title triumph from 2022 edition. India stunned 14-time champions Indonesia in the 2022 final and qualified automatically for the Thomas Cup 2024 courtesy of being the defending champions.

After facing Thailand in the Group C opener, the Indian men will play England on 29 April, with a much-anticipated clash against Indonesia to be contested on 1 May.
Meanwhile, the women's team is placed in Uber Cup Group A and will take on Canada on 27 April, Singapore on the following day and China, the most successful team in the event's history with 15 titles, on 30 April.

The women's team qualified for the Uber Cup 2024 after winning a historic gold medal in the Badminton Asia Team Championships earlier this year.

Fuelled by their historic title at the Badminton Asia Team Championships, the Indian women's team, led by the young sensation Anmol Kharb, is poised to make its mark on the international stage.

After the conclusion of the group stage, the top two teams from every group will qualify for the quarterfinals, which will be held over two days, on 2 and 3 May. The finals will be held on 5 May.

India's schedule:

Thomas Cup:

  • 27 April: India vs Thailand

  • 29 April: India vs England

  • 1 May: India vs Indonesia

Uber Cup:

  • 27 April: India vs Canada

  • 28 April: India vs Singapore

  • 30 April: India vs China

