Badminton Asia: Indian Campaign Ends as Prannoy, Sindhu Suffer 2nd Round Defeat

PV Sindhu lost to 6th seed Han Yue of China in a three-game battle with a scoreline of 18-21, 21-13, 17-21.
photo: BAI
India’s campaign came to an early end at the Badminton Asia Championship as Olympics medalist PV Sindhu and Asian Games medal winner HS Prannoy lost their respective second-round matches on Thursday.
Coming into the match, Sindhu had a lead of 5-0 over Han Yue in head-to-head record. The Indian star fought valiantly, her resilience shining through as she battled her opponent in a grueling three-game encounter. Despite a sensational fightback in the second game, Sindhu's hopes were dashed as Han Yue emerged victorious, cheered on by the fervent local crowd.
The disappointment weighed heavy on Sindhu's shoulders, echoing the struggles she had faced in recent tournaments. From the All England Open to the Madrid Open, she had encountered setbacks, grappling with inconsistency since her return from a long injury layoff.
While Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty opted out of the premier continental tournament, Paris-bound shuttles Sindhu, Prannoy and Laskhya Sen were shown the door early.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)