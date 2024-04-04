Thomas & Uber Cup 2024: HS Prannoy & Anmol Kharb To Lead India's Charge

The Indian men’s team had created history two years ago in Thailand when it defeated formidable Indonesia 3-0 in the final to clinch their first-ever Thomas Cup crown.

With most of the top players going through a tough Paris Olympic qualification phase in the run-up to the Thomas Cup 2024, the selectors felt that it was important to have an additional singles player in the squad.

"The final decision on the Thomas Cup squad was taken after an online meeting of the selection committee that comprises chief national coach Pullela Gopichand, former India stars U. Vimal Kumar, Jwala Gutta, Manjusha Kanwar, Partho Ganguly and Mallika Baruah Sarma," the BAI release read.

"For the Uber Cup, the selectors decided to give an opportunity to youngsters after top players in both singles and doubles pulled out. P.V. Sindhu informed the selectors that due to back-to-back tournaments leading up to the Olympics, she and her team have decided to skip the Uber Cup to prepare for the Olympics," it added.