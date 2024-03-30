Lakshya Sen All but Qualifies for Paris Olympics, Joins Prannoy in Historic Feat

Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen has virtually secured a 2024 Paris Olympics ticket, awaiting official confirmation, courtesy of 12th rank in the BWF Race to Paris classification. He becomes the second Indian to qualify in the men’s singles event, joining HS Prannoy in what is a historic achievement for the nation’s badminton fraternity.

The upcoming Paris Olympics will witness a landmark achievement for the Indian badminton fraternity, as it will be the first time in two decades that two Indian shuttlers have qualified for the men’s singles event. The last of such occurrence was at the 2004 Athens Olympics, where both Abhinn Shyam Gupta and Nikhil Kanetkar had qualified.