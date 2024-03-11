Satwiksairaj-Chirag Duo Wins French Open Men’s Double Title for Second Time

India's World number 1 men's doubles pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty on Sunday claimed their first title of 2024, by winning the men's doubles title in the French Open badminton championship. In the final, Satwik and Chirag defeated Lee Jhe-Hui and Po-Hsuan Yang of Chinese Taipei 21-11, 21-17 in the 37-minute encounter played at Arena Porte de la Chapelle in the French capital.

In the first game of the final, Chirag and Satwik broke from 4-4 to win the next five points and then maintained their upper hand, extending their 11-6 and lead to 17-10 before going on to win the game 21-11 by converting the second game point.