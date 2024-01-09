National Sports Awards: Shami & Sheetal Win Arjuna Award, Sat-Chi Get Khel Ratna

Shuttlers Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy have been bestowed with the prestigious Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award, the highest sporting honour of India.

Chirag and Satwik were given the prestigious award for an outstanding 2023 in which they won the Indonesia Open Super 1000 title, the Asian Championships title, and their first Asian Games gold, a first for badminton for India.

Both athletes were not present at the ceremony as they are presently competing in the Malaysia Open Super 1000.