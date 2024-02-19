The Odisha Files: India’s ‘Best Kept Secret’? Not Anymore, Thanks to Sports

The buzz of anticipation filled the air. In only a few hours, fans will flock to the eatery. Before that, the Sahu trio – Sugata, Bharati and Tunilata – found themselves completely immersed in the calm, watching the Indian men’s hockey team preparing for a high-stakes FIH Pro League clash against the world number one, Australia.

The Sahus – running a food outlet called ‘Millet Shakti’ inside Bhubaneswar’s Kalinga Stadium – know a thing or two about hockey now, having caught glimpses of the game over the past decade. Yet, in 2013, when they saw a vacancy advertisement for the eatery in a local newspaper, all they knew was that whatever their husbands earned from small businesses was insufficient to make ends meet.