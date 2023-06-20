Satwik & Chirag Lighting up Indian Badminton - A Look at Their BWF Titles

File Image: Satwik and Chirag
(Photo: PTI)
The Indian dynamic duo of Satwik Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have added yet another feather to their cap by winning the country's first-ever Super 1000 title, defeating Malaysian World Champions A. Chia and W.Y. Soh to win the Indonesia Open 2023. The year had been extremely special for the duo as they scripted history on multiple occasions.
Satwik-Chirag, who have now moved up to the third position in the world rankings, defeated the world champions 21-17, 21-8.
Sunday's title was the doubles pair's sixth title on the BWF World Tour. Here's a look at all their gold medal finishes on the circuit yet:
Satwik-Chirag defeated the Indonesian duo Akbar Bintang and Reza Pahlevi by 21-16, 21-14 in 26 minutes to win the Hyderabad Open in 2018. With the victory in the tournament, they won their first-ever BWF World Tour tournament.
The duo became the first ever Indian men’s doubles pair to have won a BWF World Super 500 tournament in 2019 after becoming the Thailand Open champions. They defeated their Chinese opponents- Li Junhui and Liu Yuchen in the finals by 19-21, 21-18, 18-21 to register the first ever BWF World Super 500 title to their name.
The dynamic duo started the year with a massive victory as they won the India Open in a straight set victory over the Indonesian pair of Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan who they defeated 21-16, 26-24 in a 43 mins long encounter.
Satwik-Chirag then went on to win their first BWF World Super 750 title as they became the French Open 2022 champions. With this, they became the first Indian men’s doubles pair to have won a Super 750 title. The duo defeated Chinese Taipei’s Lu Ching Yao and Yang Po Han in a straight-game victory by 21-13, 21-19.
Swiss Open 2023 was the first title win for Satwik-Chirag, for the year 2023. They won all 5 matches in the tournament and won 10 out of 13 games. They faced the Chinese pair of REN Xiang Yu and TAN Qiang in the final and defeated them in a straight-game victory by 19-21, 22-24
Winning all 5 matches of the tournament and 10 out of 11 games, the emerging heroes of Indian badminton clinched their first-ever BWF World Super 1000 title and emerged as the Indonesia Open 2023 champions. The Malaysian pair of Aaron CHIA and SOH Wooi Yik faced a straight-game defeat as Satwik-Chirag won by 21-17 and 21-18, becoming the first Indian Men’s doubles duo to win the tournament.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)