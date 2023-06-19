Satwik-Chirag Continue Their Impressive Ascent to The Summit of Badminton

A Commanding Performance

Not only are they the first Indian pair to secure a title at this level, they managed to do so in their very first attempt!

Satwik and Chirag in fact went the entire campaign having dropped just a single game, and won the title by overcoming their arch nemeses Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik of Malaysia in the final, having previously lost all of their eight matches against them. They achieved this by bringing their A-game in front of a raucous crowd and under the bright lights of the famed Istora Senayan in Jakarta where the pressure gets dialled up to 11 and the best of the best end up succumbing.

In the case of the Indians, however, the final was an evidence of just how far they have progressed in their tactical and strategic acumen. They were confident about their defensive game and engaged in a no-holds barred offense that Aaron and Soh had no answers for. This relentless and aggressive play ended up making the difference as they sealed victory in straight games, having thoroughly outclassed the No. 2 seeds.

The goal had been to not march to the rhythm that suited the Malaysians’ game all along, Rankireddy said after the final. “In the past, we would get caught playing a flat game against them. This time the plan was not to hold ourselves back when. We knew we had to be upfront. We knew we had to keep the rallies short.

“This time we felt we had to attack the first four shots itself. That way we wanted them to work and take the point. In the past maybe we didn’t have the defence to play that sort of game but we know we have a very strong defence right now.”