Indonesia Open: Satwik-Chirag Beat World Champs, Win Historic Doubles Title

Asian men's doubles champions Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty on Sunday scripted history as they beat the reigning world champions Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik in the final of the Indonesia Open to win India's maiden BWF Super 1000 title.

The Indian pair, sixth in men's doubles rankings, registered a 21-17, 21-18 win over their World No. 3 Malaysian opponents in 43 minutes.

Satwik and Chirag had lost to the Malaysians on eight previous occasions.

“In the earlier eight matches against them, we would hold ourselves back, but today we stuck to the plan. We felt they are humans, they are players, and they will also make mistakes. We stuck to the plan right till the end and never really gave them a chance to come back,” said Chirag after the win.

“Even in the second game when they took a couple of points, we were like we don’t have to hold ourselves back and play safe that would have made the game a little slow and they are good at capitalising on. Am really happy and we really needed this win,” he added.