Olympics 2024: Badminton Ace Lakshya Activates ‘Sen Mode’ for Operation Paris

advertisement
Übermensch. A being who has transcended human limitations. The Friedrich Neitzsche version of Superman. Essentially, someone who could do nothing wrong.
Many elite athletes have experienced fleeting Übermensch phases – where they could do nothing wrong. For Lakshya Sen, the Indian badminton prodigy from Almora, Uttarakhand, it was the phase from 2022 to 2023.
May 2022 – India clinched a historic maiden Thomas Cup. Lakshya triumphed over Olympic medallist Anthony Sinisuka Ginting in the final.
August 2022 – An individual gold medal at the Commonwealth Games.
July 2023 – Improbable Canada Open triumph, beating Kenta Nishimoto in the semi-final and Li Shi Feng in the final.
October 2023 – A team silver medal at the Asian Games. India did lose the final to China, but Lakshya won his match against Shi Yu Qi.
For two years, it seemed that Lakshya Sen was invincible. Infallible.
And then, everything went wrong. Murphy’s law.
A first round exit at the Denmark Open.
Then, at the French Open.
Then, at the Japan Masters.
Then, the China Masters.
Then, the Malaysia Open.
And, the India Open, too.
‘How difficult were those months?’ The Quint asks Lakshya.
The 22-year-old says, albeit after a pause to recollect memories he perhaps would much rather never revisit:
March 2024 – French Open. First competition since his mental metamorphosis.
Lakshya beats Kanta Tsuneyama, Li Shi Feng and Loh Kean Yew to finish third. More than the final position, the victories were of importance, as he feels:
It was followed by third place at the All England Badminton Championships, where he defeated Anders Antonsen and Lee Zii Jia.
The redemption arc was complete. Lakshya is quick to highlight it would not have been possible without the support he had received from all quarters.
Indeed, the chapter has been buried, but what caused the sudden nosedive?
Lakshya attributes it to the superabundance of competitions and injuries.
In 2010, when badminton coach DK Sen took his elder son Chirag to the All-India Sub-Junior Ranking Badminton Tournament, his younger son Lakshya insisted on tagging along.
Chirag was impressive enough to be taken under the wing of celebrated coach Vimal Kumar. Lakshya, all but nine years of age, wanted to follow suit.
A trial was organised, just to not let the kid down, albeit Lakshya’s performance exceeded Kumar’s expectations. The pair has been associated for the past 14 years, and after not being with him courtside for the majority of 2023, Vimal Kumar will once again be seeing accompanying Lakshya.
Six years later, at 15, Lakshya became the world number 1 junior shuttler.
Lakshya is coming to the Paris Olympics on the back of a decent Indonesia Open campaign, where he reached the quarter-finals with triumphs over the Japanese pair of Kanta Tsuneyama and Kenta Nishimoto, before losing out to Denmark’s Anders Antonsen.
He assesses his performance:
Lakshya and HS Prannoy’s participation marks the first time since 2004 that two Indian shuttlers have qualified for men’s singles.
That chapter of history has been rewritten, but he will have the opportunity of scripting a new one, should he win a medal. No Indian male shuttler has won an Olympic medal.
Lakshya, however, wants to take one game at a time.
That, however, does not equate to a dearth of confidence, for he adds:
For the next few weeks, Lakshya will be in a specific zone.
A zone, which often gets mentioned on his social media posts, albeit as an auxiliary hashtag.
A zone created by Lakshya, called ‘Sen Mode.’
Of course, a wordplay on ‘zen mode’, but can this zone be defined?
For a few seconds, only silence. Followed by the articulation of thoughts.
'Sen Mode' has now been activated. Mission Olympics is in sight. The countdown has started.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined