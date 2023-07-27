Japan Open: Lakshya & Satwik-Chirag Enter Quarts, Treesa-Gayatri Ousted

India's former World Championship bronze medallist Lakshya Sen stormed into the men's singles quarterfinals of the Japan Open on Thursday, beating Kanta Tsuneyama of Japan in straight games in a second-round clash.

The 21-year-old Sen, currently ranked 13th in World Rankings, defeated Tsuneyama 21-14, 21-16 in a 50-minute encounter in the BWF World Tour Super 750 event which has a total prize fund of USD 800,000.

In men's doubles, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, who won the Korea Open last week, also advanced to the quarterfinals by beating Denmark's pair of Jepp Bay and Lasse Molhedge 21-17, 21-11 in straight sets.