India vs West Indies 1st ODI: Where To Watch IND vs WI Live Streaming & Telecast

After battling in two test matches, India and West Indies are all set to play the first one day international (ODI) match of the tournament today on Thursday, 27 July 2023.

The India vs West Indies 1st ODI will be played at the Kensington Oval, Barbados. Team India is currently in high spirits after dominating the IND vs WI Test Series 2023. They won the first test match by 141 runs, and had great chances to win the second test as well to make the series 2-0, but luck didn't seem to be on their side as the game match ended in a draw due to rain.

Let us check out the India vs West Indies ODI date, time, venue, live streaming, telecast, and other details below.