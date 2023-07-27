India vs West Indies 1st ODI: Where To Watch IND vs WI Live Streaming & Telecast

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Cricket Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India vs West Indies 1st ODI: Where To Watch IND vs WI Live Streaming & Telecast

The IND vs WI 1st ODI will be played today at the Kensington Oval, Barbados.
Saima Andrabi
Cricket
Published:

India vs West Indies 1st ODI live streaming and telecast details listed here.

(Photo Courtesy: https://twitter.com/BCCI)
After battling in two test matches, India and West Indies are all set to play the first one day international (ODI) match of the tournament today on Thursday, 27 July 2023.

The India vs West Indies 1st ODI will be played at the Kensington Oval, Barbados. Team India is currently in high spirits after dominating the IND vs WI Test Series 2023. They won the first test match by 141 runs, and had great chances to win the second test as well to make the series 2-0, but luck didn't seem to be on their side as the game  match ended in a draw due to rain.

Let us check out the India vs West Indies ODI date, time, venue, live streaming, telecast, and other details below.

When Will Be the India vs West Indies 1st ODI Match Played?

The IND vs WI 1st ODI match will be played today on Thursday, 27 July 2023.

Where Will Be the India vs West Indies 1st ODI Match Played?

The IND vs WI 1st ODI match will be played at the Kensington Oval, Barbados.

At What Time Will the India vs West Indies 1st ODI Match Start?

The IND vs WI 1st ODI match will start at 7 pm IST.

Where To Watch the Live Streaming of the India vs West Indies 1st ODI Match?

The IND vs WI 1st ODI match will be live streamed on the JioCinema and FanCode app for free.

When and Where To Watch the Live Telecast of the India vs West Indies 1st ODI Match?

The IND vs WI 1st ODI match will be live telecasted today on the Doordarshan Sports Channel.

