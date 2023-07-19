PV Sindhu Announces Muhammad Hafiz Hashim as Her New Coach

Task Cut Out for Sindhu and Hashim

Hafiz Hashim comes as a full-time coach when the 28-year old Sindhu has dropped down to world No. 17 in the latest women's singles BWF rankings. This is Sindhu's lowest ranking since January 2013.

According to reports, Sindhu formally requested the Sports Authority of India (SAI) to approve Hafiz Hashim as her coach last month and her proposal to appoint the Malaysian as her coach till the Paris 2024 Olympics was accepted last Thursday, 13 July.

Hashim has already flown from New Delhi to Yeosu, where Sindhu is playing in the Korea Open. He will also be travelling with the Indian star for the Japan Open, Australian Open and the Asian Games.

As a player, Muhammad Hafiz Hashim has won several medals at the Asian Games, Thomas Cup and Sudirman Cup with Team Malaysia. His individual successes include a singles title at the 2003 All England Open and a Commonwealth Games singles gold medal at Manchester 2002.

After retiring from the sport, Hafiz took up coaching with the Academy Badminton Malaysia in December last year before moving to Hyderabad in February this year.