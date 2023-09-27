ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019

Asian Games 2023 India Schedule Day 5 for All Sports Events on 28 September

Asian Games 2023 India Schedule Day 5: events, timings, Indian athletes in action on 28 September.

Saima Andrabi
Updated
Asian Games
2 min read
Asian Games 2023 India Schedule Day 5 for All Sports Events on 28 September
i
Like
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Asian Games India Schedule 2023 on 28 September: The 19th edition of Asian Games is underway, and with every medal, Indian athletes are making the whole country proud. This year, the Asian Games are being hosted in Hangzhou, China.

A total of 655 athletes are participating from the Indian contingent across different games. Currently, the Asian Games Medal Tally 2023 for India stands at 22.

On Day 3, Indian athletes added 8 more medals to the medals tally table including 3 Bronze, 3 Silver, and 2 Gold. These medals were won by athletes in Shooting, Sailing, and Rowing.

Let us have a look at the Asian Games Schedule 2023 for India on 28 September.

Also Read

Asian Games 2023 India Schedule Day 4 on 27 September for All Sports; Details

Asian Games 2023 India Schedule Day 4 on 27 September for All Sports; Details
ADVERTISEMENT

Asian Games 2023 India Schedule: Medal Winners on Day 4

The Indian medal winners on 27 September 2023 are Ashi Chouksey (Bronze) in Women's 50m three positions; Gurjoat Siingh Khangura, Anantjeet Singh Naruka, and Angad Vir Singh Bajwa (Bronze) in Shooting - Men's skeet team; Vishnu Saravanan (Bronze) in Sailing - Men's dinghy ILCA7; Ashi Chouksey, Sift Kaur Samra, and Manini Kaushik (Silver) in Shooting - Women's 50m rifle three positions; Esha Singh (Silver) in
Shooting - Women's 25m air pistol; Anantjeet Singh Naruka (Silver) in
Shooting - Men's skeet; Sift Kaur Samra (Gold) in Shooting - Women's 50m three positions; and Esha Singh, Manu Bhaker & Rhythm Sangwan (Gold) in Shooting - Women's 25m air pistol team.

Asian Games 2023 India schedule Day 5 on 28 September

Here is India’s full schedule for Asian Games 2023 on Thursday, 28 September (Day 5).

Badminton

  • 6:30 am: women's team Round of 16

Boxing

  • 12:00 pm: 60Kg R16 women; Jasmine

  • 5:30 pm: 51Kg R16 men; Deepak

  • 6:45 pm: 71 Kg R16 men; Nishant Dev

Bridge

  • 6:30 am: Men's, Mixed First round Match-5

  • 11:00 am: Men's, Mixed First round Match-6, Women's Match-4

  • 1:30 pm: Men's, Mixed First round Match-7, Women's Match-5

  • 4:00 pm: Men's, Mixed First round Match-8

Cycling

  • 7:30 am: Men's Omnium ; Niraj Kumar

  • 7:48 am: Men's Sprint Quarterfinal; David Becham

Also Read

Asian Games: Son Lives up to Father’s Prophecy as India Won a Gold in Dressage

Asian Games: Son Lives up to Father’s Prophecy as India Won a Gold in Dressage
ADVERTISEMENT

Equestrian

  • 12:30 pm: Dressage Final; Medal Match

Football

  • 5:00 pm: Men's R16 - India Vs Saudi Arabia

Golf

  • 4:00 am: Women's Golf round-1

  • 8:00 am: Men's Golf round-1

Hockey

  • 6:15 pm: Men's India Vs Japan

Shooting

  • 6:30 am: 10m Air pistol Men's qualification

  • 6:30 am: Skeet Mixed team qualification

  • 9:00 am: 10m Air pistol Men's Final; Medal Match

  • 10:30 am: Skeet Mixed team Final; Medal Match

Squash

  • 10:00 am: Women's India vs Malaysia

  • 1:30 pm: Men's India vs Nepal

Also Read

Will World Boxing Champion Lovlina Continue Her Gold Streak in Asian Games?

Will World Boxing Champion Lovlina Continue Her Gold Streak in Asian Games?
ADVERTISEMENT

Asian Games 2023 Live Streaming in India

The live streaming of Asian Games 2023 will be available on SonyLiv app and website.

Also Read

Asian Games: Dipendra Smashes Fastest Fifty to Break Yuvraj’s 16-Year Old Record

Asian Games: Dipendra Smashes Fastest Fifty to Break Yuvraj’s 16-Year Old Record
ADVERTISEMENT

Asian Games 2023 Live Telecast in India

The Asian Games 2023 will be live telecasted on Sony Sports Network.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from sports and asian-games

Topics:  Asian Games   2023 Asian Games 

Published: 
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×