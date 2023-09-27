Asian Games 2023 India Schedule Day 5 for All Sports Events on 28 September

Asian Games India Schedule 2023 on 28 September: The 19th edition of Asian Games is underway, and with every medal, Indian athletes are making the whole country proud. This year, the Asian Games are being hosted in Hangzhou, China.

A total of 655 athletes are participating from the Indian contingent across different games. Currently, the Asian Games Medal Tally 2023 for India stands at 22.

On Day 3, Indian athletes added 8 more medals to the medals tally table including 3 Bronze, 3 Silver, and 2 Gold. These medals were won by athletes in Shooting, Sailing, and Rowing.

Let us have a look at the Asian Games Schedule 2023 for India on 28 September.