Asian Games: 40-Year-Old Seema Punia Bids Farewell to Asian Games With a Bronze

Seema Punia, on Sunday, won a bronze medal in the women’s discus throw event at the 2023 Asian Games. With her season-best throw of 58.62m, the 40-year-old finished the continental tournament in third position. The first and second places were occupied by China’s Feng Bin and Jiang Zhichao, who recorded throws of 67.93m and 61.04m respectively.

However, Seema couldn’t hold her emotions back during the post-event interview and ended up in tears as she revealed that this was her last Asian Games and hence, ending it with a medal was very special.