Asian Games: Ayhika, Sutirtha’s Brave Fight Ends in Semis, Bag Bronze Medal

Ayhika Mukherjee and Sutirtha Mukherjee put up a brave fight before going down to North Korea's Saying Cha and Suyong Pak in the second semifinal 3-4 to claim the bronze medal in women's doubles table tennis at the Asian Games on Monday.

The Indian pair was bidding to win a historic maiden silver medal in the Asian Games table tennis competition but were thwarted by the North Korean pair that came back after losing the first game. Ayhika and Sutirtha lost the match 11-7, 8-11, 11-7, 8-11, 9-11, 11-5, 2-11 in a well-fought encounter.

They came back from 2-3 down to level the match at three games each but could not close out the match.