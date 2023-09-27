Asian Games: Dipendra Smashes Fastest Fifty to Break Yuvraj’s 16-Year Old Record

Dipendra Singh Airee of Nepal on Wednesday achieved the fastest fifty, taking only nine balls to break Yuvraj Singh's 16-year-old record set during the 2007 ICC T20 World Cup match against England.

In the group match of the ongoing Asian Games, Dipendra scored an unbeaten 52 off just 10 balls against Mongolia here at the Pingfeng Cricket Field. His record knock was studded with eight sixes.

Nepal posted a massive total of 314/3 against Mongolia, becoming the first team to cross the 300-run mark in a T20 innings