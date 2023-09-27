Asian Games: This Medal Is for All Those Who Helped Me, Says Sailor Neha Thakur

Young sailor Neha Thakur who won the silver medal in the Girls' Dinghy -- ILCA4 at the Ningbo Xiangshan Sailing Centre in the 2023 Asian Games on Tuesday, dedicated her medal to all those who have helped the 17-year-old daughter of a farmer from Madhya Pradesh reach the international stage and win a medal for the country.

Neha, who hails from Amaltaj village in Dewas district of Madhya Pradesh, opened India's account in the sailing competitions of the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, around 155 km away from Hangzhou.