Asian Games 2023 Live Updates: Gold In Archery, Bronze in Race Walk

Race walking duo of Manju Rani and Ram Baboo have won a bronze in mixed team event.

Compound archers Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Ojas Deotale have advanced to the mixed team final after defeating Kazakh opponents in the semifinal.

Compound Archery mixed team gold medal match is underway.

Shuttlers PV Sindhu & HS Prannoy have advanced to round of 8 in women's & men's singles round of 16 event.

As Day 11 of the 19th Asian Games progresses, we will see javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, Kishore Kumar Jena, shuttler HS Prannoy, Kidambi Srikanth, boxer Lovlina Borgohain in action.

India are currently fourth in the medal tally with a total of 70 medals in their bag including 15 gold, 26 silver and 29 bronze.

