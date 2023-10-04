Asian Games 2023 Live Updates: Gold In Archery, Bronze in Race Walk

Asian Games 2023 Live News Updates from Hangzhou: Javelin thower Neeraj Chopra will be seen in action today.
PTI
Race walking duo of Manju Rani and Ram Baboo have won a bronze in mixed team event.
Compound archers Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Ojas Deotale have advanced to the mixed team final after defeating Kazakh opponents in the semifinal.
Compound Archery mixed team gold medal match is underway.
Shuttlers PV Sindhu & HS Prannoy have advanced to round of 8 in women's & men's singles round of 16 event.
As Day 11 of the 19th Asian Games progresses, we will see javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, Kishore Kumar Jena, shuttler HS Prannoy, Kidambi Srikanth, boxer Lovlina Borgohain in action.
India are currently fourth in the medal tally with a total of 70 medals in their bag including 15 gold, 26 silver and 29 bronze.
Click here for complete Day 11 schedule.
Badminton: HS Prannoy has defeated Dmitriy Panarin of Kazakhstan 21-12, 21-13 to advance to the men's singles round of 8.
Atchery: Indian compound archery pair of Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Tejas Deotale are up against South Korea's So Chaewon and Joo Jaehoon in the gold medal match.
Badminton: PV Sindhu has defeated her Indonesian counterpart Putri Wardani 21-16, 21-16 to book a spot in the women's singles round of 8.
PV Sindhu reacts during womens singles badminton pre-quarterfinal match against Putri Kusuma Wardhini of Indonesia at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023.
PV Sindhu reacts during womens singles badminton pre-quarterfinal match against Putri Kusuma Wardhini of Indonesia at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023.
PV Sindhu reacts during womens singles badminton pre-quarterfinal match against Putri Kusuma Wardhini of Indonesia at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023.
PV Sindhu reacts during womens singles badminton pre-quarterfinal match against Putri Kusuma Wardhini of Indonesia at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023.
PV Sindhu reacts during womens singles badminton pre-quarterfinal match against Putri Kusuma Wardhini of Indonesia at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023.
Wrestling: India's Sunil Kumar has defeated Peng Fei of China 4-3 to advance to the men's 87kg Greco-Roman quarterfinals.
However, compatriot Neeraj was defeated by Uzbek Makhmud Bakhshilloev in the round of 16 at 67 kg. Now, if Neeraj advances to the repechage round, he will be in the running for the bronze medal.
Athletics: Indian pair of Manju Rani and Ram Baboo have finished third in the 35km mixed team race with a timing of 5:51:14s to win a bronze for India.
With this bronze, the Indian delegation has equaled its medal total of 70 from the 2018 Asian Games, which was the most ever won in a single edition.
Badminton: India's PV Sindhu is up against Indonesia's Putri Wardani in Women’s Singles Round of 16. She has won the first game 21-16.
Archery: In the compound mixed team semifinal, India duo of Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Ojas Deotale have defeated Kzakh pair of Kazakh pair of Adel Zhexenbinova and Andrey Tyutyun 159-154 and are through to the finals.
Kabaddi: India thumped Thailand 63-26 to record their second successive win with a margin of 37 points. They had defeated Bangladesh on Tuesday with the same difference.
Asian Games 2023 Live Updates Day 11: Ni Hao! Welcome to our live blog on the 11th Day of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou. Stay tuned for live updates!
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)