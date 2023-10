Asian Games 2023 India Schedule: Neeraj Chopra For Javelin Throw Final on Day 11

The 19th edition of Asian Games 2023 began on 23 September 2023. The Indian athletes had a great start in the ongoing Asian Games with five medals on Day 1.

A new world record was set by the 10m Air Rifle team of India on Day 2 of the Asian Games 2023 with a gold medal. As of today, India has maintained its 4th position on the medal tally table with 69 medals out of which 15 are gold, 26 are silver, and 28 are bronze (as of 7:30 PM on 3 October 2023). The sport climbing events will be held between October 3 to October 7 at the 19th Asian Games and seven Indian athletes will compete in sport climbing events. Shaoxing Keqiao Yangshan Sport Climbing Centre will host sport climbing events.

Let us have a look at the Asian Games 2023 India schedule for Day 11 on Wednesday, 4 October 2023.