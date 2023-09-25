Asian Games 2023 Medal Tally: Indian Winners List on Day 2 and Top Countries

The 19th edition of the Asian Games 2023 formally started on 23 September and is scheduled to end on 8 October. This time the tournament is taking place in Hangzhou, the People’s Republic of China. The top countries in the Asian Games 2023 medal tally keeps changing after every match. Interested viewers must keep a close eye on the medal list to know where the Indian contingent stands. The multi-sport event is hosted by the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA).

Fans are excited to know the latest details after the Asian Games 2023 Day 2 matches. We have the updated Asian Games 2023 medal tally and all the important updates for you. A 655-member Indian contingent is taking part in the tournament this year. At the last edition, Jakarta 2018, the Indian squad bagged around 70 medals.