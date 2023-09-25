2023 Asian Games: Shooters Rudrankksh, Divyansh, Aishwary Win India's First Gold

Indian shooters Rudrankksh Patil (R) and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar (2nd R) and Divyansh Singh Panwar with coach and support staff after winning a gold in men's 10m Air Rifle event at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China, Monday, Sept. 25, 2023.
India's first gold medal at the 2023 Asian Games has come from shooting on Monday morning with the 10m Air Rifle trio of Rudrankksh Patil, Aishwary Pratap Singh and Divyansh Singh Panwar bagging a gold in the team event.
The team stunned a packed field with a combined world record score of 1893.7 points that broke the earlier record of 1893.3 pts set by China in August 2023.
With their performance in the final, Rudrankksh Patil & Aishwary Pratap Singh have also qualified for the final of the Men's 10m Air Rifle event that will get underway at 9am IST.
India has sent a 33-member shooting contingent to the 19th Asian Games that will compete for a total of 51 medals. They will be competing in individual, team and mixed team events across three disciplines - rifle, pistol and shotgun. These Asian Games are also Olympic qualifiers for shooting with a total of 24 Paris Olympics quota places up for grabs - two in each of the 12 individual Olympic events across Rifle, Pistol and Shotgun.
At the 2018 Asian Games, India finished with 9 medals in shooting, including two golds, four silvers and three bronze.
The 2023 Asian Games stretch from 23 September to 8 October and are being hosted by the Chinese city of Hangzhou, after being postponed by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. India has sent a 655 member contingent that will compete across 40 disciplines.
