2023 Asian Games: Shooters Rudrankksh, Divyansh, Aishwary Win India's First Gold

India's first gold medal at the 2023 Asian Games has come from shooting on Monday morning with the 10m Air Rifle trio of Rudrankksh Patil, Aishwary Pratap Singh and Divyansh Singh Panwar bagging a gold in the team event.

The team stunned a packed field with a combined world record score of 1893.7 points that broke the earlier record of 1893.3 pts set by China in August 2023.

With their performance in the final, Rudrankksh Patil & Aishwary Pratap Singh have also qualified for the final of the Men's 10m Air Rifle event that will get underway at 9am IST.