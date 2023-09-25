Asian Games: Fans Overjoyed as India Win Their First Gold of the Tournament

The Indian Men's 10m Air Rifle team won a gold medal at the Asian Games 2023
photo: @WeAreTeamIndia/Twitter
The Indian Men's 10m Air Rifle shooting trio of Divyansh Panwar, Rudrankksh Patil and Aishwary Pratap Singh grabbed India's first gold at the Asian Games 2023, taking place in Hangzhou, China. The trio grabbed the top position in the Men's 10m Air Rifle Team event with a combined score of 1893.7, establishing a new World Record as well.
The trio broke the earlier World Record of 1893.3 pts, which was set by China in August this year, to make their mark and reach the highest echelon in the field.
Indian sports fans are elated with this feat achieved by the young stars and are expressing their delight on social media.
