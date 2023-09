Asian Games 2023 India Schedule for 25 September: Events, Timings, Venue & More

Asian Games 2023 India Schedule: The 19th Asian Games 2023 behan on 19 September 2023 and the opening ceremony was organized on Saturday, 23 September 2023.

This year, the Asian Games has been organized in Hangzhou, China. A total of 40 sports events across 61 disciplines will be played. All the sports competitions will be held across 56 venues in Hangzhou. The Asian Games closing ceremony will be held on 8 October 2023.

The Asian Games 2023 events will be live telecasted on the Sony Sports Network in India. The live streaming of Asian Games 2023 will be available on the SonyLIV app and website in India. Have a look at the schedule for India for the Asian Games 2023 on 25 September 2023.