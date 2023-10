Asian Games 2023 Medal Tally: India Won 107 Medals Till Day 14; Winners’ List

The 19th edition of Asian Games 2023 is slowly coming to an end. It is important to note that the tournament formally began on 23 September, and it is scheduled to end on Saturday, 7 October. The Asian Games 2023 is being played in Hangzhou, China. A 655-member Indian contingent is participating in the sports competition this time. The Asian Games 2023 medal tally keeps changing after every sport. You should keep a close eye on the top countries leading the table.

India attained the 100-medal mark in the 19th Asian Games 2023. This is a historic win for the country as it touched the 100 mark for the first time. One should know the updated Asian Games 2023 medal tally after Day 14 on Saturday, 7 October. India won its 100th medal with the women's kabaddi team achieving a gold.